Monday's WWE RAW episode, first red brand show of 2020 with Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain vs. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and the returning Big Show as their mystery partner in the main event, drew an average of 2.385 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 2.2% from last week's 2.439 million viewers for the final episode of 2019, which featured the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley in the main event spot.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.550 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.525 million), the second hour drew 2.409 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.464 million) and the final hour drew 2.195 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.328 million).

RAW was #7 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, The Five, The Story, and Rachel Maddow. RAW topped the Cable Top 150 for the night with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.74. This is the first time RAW has ranked #1 in that key demo since the post-SummerSlam episode as there was no competition from the NFL, MLB or college football this week.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 6.068 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.856 million viewers on CBS, the American's Got Talent Champions special drew 8.061 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 2.564 million viewers on Fox and CW's Supergirl drew 630,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers

January 13 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode