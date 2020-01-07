There are reportedly no plans for Rey Mysterio and WWE United States Champion Andrade to do a Mask vs. Title match.

Last night's RAW saw Andrade rip Rey's mask off after Zelina Vega was knocked down at ringside during the Rey vs. Andrade title match. Rey later attacked Andrade backstage, setting up another match between the two on next week's RAW.

The mask angle on last night's RAW led to more rumors and speculation on WWE building to a Mask vs. Title match, but that is not the case, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. It was noted that WWE currently has no plans for the Mask vs. Title match to take place.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for the Mysterio vs. Andrade feud after next week's match, but stay tuned for updates.