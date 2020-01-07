WWE has reportedly signed popular independent star Mercedes Martinez, according to SoCal UNCENSORED.

Mercedes Martinez was trained by Jason Knight in 2000 and later that year made her wrestling debut. She has wrestled in many promotions like Shimmer, Ring of Honor, World Xtreme Wrestling, Women Superstars Uncensored, Beyond Wrestling, and is the current AWS Heavyweight Champion.

She is a two-time Mae Young competitor and wrestled in NXT on several occasions.

Mercedes Martinez was also part of AEW's Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

Sports Illustrated listed her on their Top 10 Women Wrestlers of 2019.