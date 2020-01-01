As noted, it was announced earlier tonight that eight-teams from WWE NXT and NXT will compete in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

WWE has announced that the first round of the tournament will feature NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus.

There's still no word yet on when the 2020 Dusty Classic will begin, but you can see WWE's announcement on the brackets and a photo of the full brackets below:

2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic bracket revealed The teams for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been revealed, and now, it's time to see the matchups in this year's tournament. The first round is comprised of four huge matches, including a battle pitting the NXT Tag Team Champions against the NXT UK Tag Team Champions. The first round battles include: * Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) * Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster * Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) vs. Kushida and a mystery partner * NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) For more news on the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as it becomes available, stick with WWE's digital platforms, and tune into NXT every Wednesday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

