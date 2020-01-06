WWE has announced several more RAW Superstars for the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Erick Rowan, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles have all been announced for the match. There are now 22 spots left for the 30-Man match.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, 22 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, 29 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)