The 2020 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will feature teams from both NXT and NXT UK.

WWE has announced the following eight tag teams for the tournament:

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era

* Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons

* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

* Kushida and a mystery partner

* James Drake and Zack Gibson of the Grizzled Young Veterans

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus

* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium

* Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

WWE has not officially announced when the 2020 Dusty Classic will begin, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.