The 2020 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will feature teams from both NXT and NXT UK.
WWE has announced the following eight tag teams for the tournament:
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era
* Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons
* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne
* Kushida and a mystery partner
* James Drake and Zack Gibson of the Grizzled Young Veterans
* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus
* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium
* Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster
WWE has not officially announced when the 2020 Dusty Classic will begin, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.
?? #DUSTYCLASSIC 2020 ??— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
?? Who ya got? ??#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PYKMN5x68z
Here are the teams that will be in the #WWENXT 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/B53UbqJvjX— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020