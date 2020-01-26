30-Man Royal Rumble Match

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to be a guest commentator with Cole and Graves. Booker gets a big hometown pop. Cole announces that Rusev and Bobby Lashley will not be in the match because they got into a big brawl earlier tonight. Rome goes over the rules to begin the main event. Out first comes the #1 entrant, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Lesnar hits the ring and waits until we hear the sound of Elias and his guitar. Elias comes out and says Houston, we have a problem, but he is here to solve it. He takes shots at Lesnar and Heyman, who is watching from ringside with the WWE Title belt.

Lesnar looks like he's getting tired of waiting as Elias stalls on the entrance way. Elias performs his latest song, called "Sacrificial Lamb" about himself going to the ring. He start singing about Lesnar and Heyman. Lesnar is ready to fight. Lesnar exits the ring in a hurry, almost trips into the barrier, and runs after Elias, attacking him. Lesnar chases Elias back into the ring and the bell rings. Lesnar takes Elias down and unloads on him, taking him to the corner and continuing the attack. Lesnar with a big German suplex.

Lesnar takes the guitar and smashes it over Elias. Lesnar then eliminates Elias. Lesnar paces the ring as Heyman raises the title and talks trash. The timer goes off and the #3 spot goes to Erick Rowan. Rowan comes out with his mystery pet cage as Lesnar stares him down. Rowan and Lesnar go at it but Lesnar almost immediately eliminates Rowan. Too easy, at just 8 seconds. Heyman brags as Lesnar looks out at Rowan. Lesnar stands tall and gets a pop. The next man out is Robert Roode. Roode shows off on the way to the ring but takes his time as he gets closer. Lesnar stares Roode down. Roode hits the ring and ducks a shot, unloading on Lesnar. Lesnar kicks him. Lesnar runs into a kick in the corner but Lesnar levels him with a huge clothesline. Lesnar with a big F5 to Roode. Lesnar easily tosses Roode out. Lesnar waits and out next comes John Morrison at #5.

Morrison comes in with kicks but Lesnar rocks him and easily launches him over the top rope to the floor with a massive suplex. Morrison lasts just 9 seconds. Lesnar paces the ring some more and rests as the timer goes off again. Heyman is all smiles at ringside. Fans pop as SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston comes out in the #6 spot next. Kofi enters and unloads on Lesnar with a kick and strikes. Lesnar rams Kofi into the corner. Fans chant Kofi's name as Lesnar stalks him while he's down. Lesnar pulls Kofi out of the corner with a big German suplex. Lesnar smiles and stalks Kofi some more. Lesnar rams Kofi into the corner again. The next man out at #7 is Rey Mysterio as Lesnar decks Kofi. Rey enters and goes at it with Lesnar. Lesnar manhandles him some. Lesnar launches Rey into Kofi in the corner and they both go down. Lesnar dominates them both and sends them back to the mat.

Lesnar keeps control and hits another German on Kofi. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E is out next. He checks on Rey and Kofi at ringside. Both are still in the match just out for a breather. All three hit the ring and attack Lesnar at the same time. Lesnar goes for Big E but Kofi hits Lesnar with Trouble In Paradise. Big E nails the Big Ending on Lesnar. Rey hits 619 on Lesnar for another big pop. Big E with a big Spear to Lesnar in the corner. Rey attacks but Lesnar eliminates him. Lesnar levels Kofi next. Lesnar clotheslines Big E and eliminates him with ease. Lesnar tosses Kofi out next and stands against the ropes, mocking everyone after his 7th elimination. Cesaro is out at #9.

Cesaro and Lesnar unload on each other. Lesnar eats a bunch of uppercuts and smiles, then delivers a knee to the gut. Lesnar eliminates Cesaro. Lesnar raises the WWE Title again and has another rest period. Shelton Benjamin is in at #10 and Lesnar looks maybe happy to see his longtime friend. Heyman greets Shelton at ringside and they hug. Heyman says he's so happy to see Shelton here. Shelton enters and Lesnar shakes his hand. Lesnar hugs his former college roommate and they trade pleasantries, then high-fives. They hug again and Lesnar is all smiles, as is Benjamin. They stand together and wait for the #11 spot but Lesnar turns and hits a German on Shelton. Lesnar eliminates Shelton and laughs about it.

Heyman raises the WWE Title as Lesnar waits in the corner. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next with Sami Zayn as fans sing along with his theme. Sami goes back to the back as Nakamura hits the ring. They go at it after Lesnar misses a right hand. Shinsuke unloads and drops Lesnar with a kick to the head. Nakamura charges with Kinshasa but Lesnar blocks it and eliminates Nakamura with ease. Lesnar raises his arms and stands tall. MVP is out next, making his surprise return at #12. Lesnar dances to MVP's theme song. MVP takes his time and greets the announcers, then chases Heyman around the ring for some reason. Lesnar brings MVP into the ring but gets rocked. MVP comes in and unloads but Lesnar scoops him for the F5 in the middle of the ring. Lesnar yells out and stalks MVP. Lesnar eliminates MVP.

Fans pop big as NXT North American Champion Keith Lee comes out at #13. Lee looks ready to do battle with The Beast. Lesnar stares him down and might be impressed by Lee's size. Lee enters and they stare each other down, meeting in the middle of the ring. Lee doesn't back down. Lesnar strikes with a knee to the gut first. Lee counters and runs Lesnar over with a second shoulder. Fans go wild and Lesnar is shocked. Lee with a splash in the corner and a big left hand. They both collide in the middle of the ring and go down. The timer counts down and the next man in is Braun Strowman for a big pop. Strowman marches to the ring and is ready to brawl with Lesnar. Braun splashes Lesnar in the corner, then Lee in the opposite corner, and again. Braun dropkicks Lee and he goes under the bottom rope, staying in. Braun goes to the floor and levels Lee with a shoulder. Braun comes back in and drops Lesnar with a clothesline. Braun scoops Lesnar for a powerslam but he slides out. Lesnar with a German to Braun, then a German to Lee as he comes back in. Lesnar with another German to Braun, and another to Lee.

Braun and Lee face off in the middle of the ring now. Lesnar comes over and eliminates them both at the same time. Ricochet comes out at #15 and flies in but we get a big backbreaker. Cole wonders if Lesnar is winded now. Lesnar with a big German on Ricochet. Lesnar smirks as he gets back to his feet. The timer goes off as Lesnar works Ricochet over in the corner. Drew McIntyre is out next at #16. Lesnar locks eyes with Drew as he marches to the ring. Drew enters and they face off, talking trash. Lesnar takes his gloves off as they get ready to brawl. Ricochet comes from behind with a low low to Lesnar. Drew nails a Claymore Kick to eliminate Lesnar as the crowd goes wild. Heyman is shocked as we get a replay.

Ricochet and Drew go at it. Drew catches a move and launches Ricochet over the top rope for the elimination. Lesnar is still down on the floor with Heyman next to time. Drew looks out at him and they stare at each other. The Miz is out next at #17. Miz tries to come from behind but Drew drops him and kips up. Drew keeps staring at Lesnar and giving him his attention. Drew delivers a Claymore to Miz and then eliminates him. Drew goes back to staring Lesnar down as he waits for the next entrant. Fans sing "Goodbye!" to Lesnar as he and Heyman look to make their exit. Lesnar actually stops near the timekeeper's area and leans against the barrier. The next man out is AJ Styles at #18. AJ enters the ring and goes at it with Drew. AJ gets sent to the apron but he fights from it. He springboards in and they go at it again. Drew lifts AJ and fights off a Calf Crusher attempt. Dolph Ziggler is out at #19.

Ziggler gets in Drew's face, allowing AJ to drop Drew with a shot to the knee from behind. Ziggler also drops AJ after going at it with Drew. Drew launches Ziggler across the ring. Drew levels Ziggler in the corner now. Drew chops AJ down in another corner. Karl Anderson is out at #20. Anderson stops Drew from dumping AJ to the floor, just in time. Anderson unloads on Drew. Drew goes to drop AJ and Anderson at the same time but Ziggler superkicks Drew down. Drew gets triple-teamed now but AJ stops to hit Ziggler. Anderson with a big Spinebuster to Ziggler. Anderson works on Ziggler while AJ works on Drew. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is out next at #21. The stadium erupts and the pyro goes off as Edge makes his way to the ring.

Edge hits the ring and delivers a bunch of Spears. Edge stands tall for a pop. AJ and Edge meet in the middle and then go at it. AJ with a pele kick. Edge drops AJ with a Spear for a big pop. King Baron Corbin is out next at #22. Corbin and Ziggler double team Edge in the corner now. McIntyre works on dumping Ziggler. AJ and Anderson work on Edge. Edge eliminates AJ. Edge waits in the corner and watches the others go at it. The timer counts down and the #23 spot goes to Matt Riddle of NXT. Riddle hits the ring and unloads with kicks to several Superstars. Riddle delivers a bunch of kicks to Drew in the corner, then drops him with one. Edge goes for Riddle but Riddle levels Edge with a big jumping knee to the head. Corbin eliminates Riddle to boos. Corbin taunts Riddle as Luke Gallows comes out at #24.

Corbin drops Edge with a Deep Six. Drew eliminates Corbin and The King is shocked. Gallows and Anderson double team Drew now. The OC hits a Magic Killer on Edge. Randy Orton is out next at #25 for a big pop. Orton heads to the ring as The OC stomps on Edge. Orton with a big RKO on Gallows, then Anderson. Edge and Orton stare at each other as fans pop. Rated RKO reunites t eliminate The OC. They have friendly words and Orton works on Ziggler while Edge works on Drew in the corners. Roman Reigns is out at #26 now. Reigns comes in and sends Ziggler out, eliminating him. Roman rocks Drew into the corner. Kevin Owens is out next at #27 for a pop.

Owens hits the ring and beats Drew into a corner, then clotheslines Orton. Owens with a corner cannonball to Reigns, then a cannonball to Edge. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb to Drew, then a kick to Reigns. Reigns blocks the powerbomb but Owens hits him with a Stunner. Owens blocks the RKO and hits a Stunner to Orton. Owens works on eliminating Edge now. The #28 entrant is Aleister Black. Black and Owens unload on each other now. Black misses a moonsault but levels Owens with a big kick to the face Black fights Edge off and drops him with a big knee. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt to Black Drew runs into Black Mass from Aleister. Black is the only one standing now.

Samoa Joe runs down at #29 and unloads, taking Black down. Reigns works on Orton in the corner. Edge goes for Owens. Joe drops Black with a big kick to the head. Drew works on dumping Orton now. Owens with a corner cannonball to Black. Reigns drops Drew. Joe and Owens meet in the middle of the ring and then start brawling with each other. Joe with the inverted atomic drop and the big boot to drop Owens. The #30 spot goes to RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, who comes out with partner Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain - Akam and Rezar.

Joe and Owens go to the floor to brawl but get beat down by Rollins and his crew. They also bring Edge and Orton under the ropes and take them down on the floor. Rollins delivers Stomps to Drew and Reigns in the ring. Black fights Rollins off. Orton is laid out on the other side of the announcers and Graves says he looks hurt. We hear a crew member check on the announcers. Owens stuns Rollins and tosses him out but AOP catch him. Rollins is out back in and then eliminates Owens thanks to help from AOP. Joe with the Coquina Clutch on Rollins but Murphy interferes. Rollins eliminates Joe. Joe attacks Murphy on the floor and another big brawl breaks out at ringside. Rollins looks out from the turnbuckles as his partners leave while brawling with the others who have been eliminated. Edge and Orton stare down Rollins, as do Reigns and Drew. Rollins is in trouble.

Rollins tries to talk Reigns into being on his side. Reigns responds with a Superman Punch. Edge sends Rollins into a powerslam from Orton. Drew with a Claymore to Rollins. Drew eliminates Rollins. The match is down to Edge, Reigns, McIntyre and Orton now.

Edge and Orton strategize, then attack the other two. Fans chant "this is awesome!" as Orton unloads on Drew. Drew gets dropped with the RKO. Edge and Orton regroup over Drew and then drop him with a double RKO. Orton stalks Edge from behind but Edge senses his former partner. They go to attack Reigns but Edge turns and eliminates Orton. Edge yells out at Orton and Orton is frustrated. The crowd pops as Edge and Reigns face off. They unload on each other with strikes. Edge goes down with a Superman Punch and fans boo loudly. Edge jumps over Reigns' Spear and nails his own Spear for a big pop. Edge ends Reigns to the apron but he hangs on. Edge misses a Spear. Reigns kicks him. Reigns tries to pull Edge over the top but he hangs on. They trade big strikes on the apron now. Reigns uppercuts Edge and eliminates him.

Fans boo Edge's elimination. Reigns and Drew go at it now as fans cheer them on. Drew ends up flooring Reigns with a big Claymore Kick out of nowhere. Fans pop as Drew immediately follows up and eliminates Reigns.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

