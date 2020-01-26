30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Back from a break and we go to ringside with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. It's time for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. Mike Rome goes over the rules. Out first comes Alexa Bliss at #1. Out next comes NXT's Bianca Belair.

The bell rings and Belair tries for an early elimination. Belair takes Bliss to the corner and hits a big shoulder thrust. Belair takes Bliss to the top and works her over. Bliss knocks Belair back to the mat and unloads with strikes, then a dropkick for a pop. Belair taunts Bliss. Belair misses a clothesline and ends up hitting a backbreaker on Bliss. Belair with a moonsault as the timer counts down. The #3 spot goes to Molly Holly.

Molly is her "Mighty" gimmick tonight and almost eliminates Belair. Molly with a double clothesline. Holly goes to the top and nails a double crossbody for a pop. Molly stands tall and poses for a pop. Fans chant "you still got it!" now. Nikki Cross is out next at #4 as Bliss smiles. Cross runs to the ring and unloads on Belair and Holly. Belair and Holly end up getting the best of Cross and Bliss. Belair with a KOD to Cross, on top of Bliss. Belair and Holly work to dump Bliss and Cross now. Cross dropkicks Holly. Bliss with a Destroyer to Belair. All four end up down now. The #5 spot goes to Lana as fans boo her entrance.

Lana calls for her music to be cut. She calls herself the greatest "WW" Superstar. She goes on talking trash to the fans and about how she will win for her new husband Bobby Lashley. Lana enters the ring and tries to dump Holly. Lana goes to work on Belair next as the timer counts down. The #6 spot goes to Mercedes Martinez of NXT. Martinez hits the ring and levels Holly with a big boot. Martinez slams Cross next. Bliss attacks but Martinez slams her face-first. Martinez sends Lana to the apron and they tangle. The next person out is Liv Morgan. Liv runs to the ring and eliminates Lana immediately. Fans pop. Lana throws a fit at ringside, yelling at the referee about how she won't leave. Liv laughs. Liv turns around to Mercedes. Mercedes sends her to the apron but Liv fights her off. Lana eliminates Liv and fans boo. Liv and Lana brawl at ringside now. Referees finally break them up.

Mandy Rose is out next. Cross tells Rose to bring it. She charges and Rose drops her with a shoulder. Rose sends Cross to the apron but she fights back in. Bliss works on Belair. Cross tackles Rose and unloads on her. The #9 spot goes to Candice LeRae from NXT. LeRae hits the ring and unloads. LeRae hits a moonsault on Cross. Belair eliminates Holly. Bliss attacks and Rose gets sent out but she lands on top of Otis, who was under the ring hiding. Rose smiles and thanks him, then goes back in the ring to unload on Bliss. Rose works on Bliss now. The #10 spot goes to Sonya Deville. Deville drops LeRae, then Belair, then Cross. Deville with a big knee to Cross. Deville sends Cross to the apron and she hangs on. Otis is still at ringside dancing around. Deville and Rose work on LeRae. Martinez works on Cross. Belair and Bliss trade shots. Deville fights Martinez off now. Bliss and Cross double team Belair. Deville and Martinez continue trading shots in the middle of the ring. Rose and Deville double team Martinez now. Otis is annoying the announcers. Rose and Deville double team Martinez and eliminate her. The #11 spot goes to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane. Sane flies off the top with her umbrella, staring the others down and taunting Bliss and Cross, using the umbrella for mind games. She takes them both down with a Spear. Deville attacks Sane but Sane gets the upperhand. Sane unloads on Rose now.

Sane with shots to Belair and LeRae next. Mia Yim is out next at #12. Yim with a leaping neckbreaker to Rose and Eat Defeat to Cross. Yim tries to dump Cross but she hangs on. Belair goes to work on Bliss. Sane tries to eliminate LeRae. Belair presses Bliss high in the air but Cross saves her. Belair sends Cross to the apron and rocks her. Bliss saves her. Belair eliminates Cross using Bliss' legs. Belair tries to eliminate Bliss but she fights back in. Deville accidentally sends Rose out but Otis catches her. Belair knocks Deville into Otis and Rose, eliminating both Deville and Rose. Fans boo.

Dana Brooke is out at #13. Brooke hits the ring and drops Yim, then LeRae. Brooke goes to the top and hits a big senton on Yim. Brooke continues unloading on some of the NXT Superstars. Yim unloads on Brooke and kicks her to the mat. Belair rocks LeRae while she's on top. Belair presses LeRae high in the air and tosses her out, eliminating her. Belair has tied the Women's Rumble record for eliminations. Sane goes to the top and Bliss knocks her off. Sane has been eliminated. Yim works on eliminating Bliss now. Tamina Snuka is out at #14.

Tamina hits the ring and runs wild on everyone. Belair and Tamina face off in the middle of the ring, talking trash. They start brawling. Belair eliminates Snuka. Belair has a new record. Bliss drops Belair with a big kick. Dakota Kai is out next. Kai hits the ring but Dana beats her down. Kai unloads on Dana and they go at it. Yim attacks Bliss. Kai with a running kick to Brooke. Bliss eliminates Yim. Belair works on Bliss in the corner now. The #16 spot goes to Chelsea Green, who is accompanied out by Robert Stone of The Robert Stone Brand. Green heads to the ring by herself. Green eliminates Kai. Bliss eliminates Green. Belair eliminates Brooke to end the quick sequence. Bliss and Belair go at it as they are the only ones in the ring now. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss but Belair gets her knees up. Belair sends Bliss to the ropes but they both tumble to the apron. They trade shots on the apron now. Belair grabs the hair of Belair. Belair eliminates Bliss and is the only one left in the match. Some fan boo. Belair has 8 eliminations now.

Charlotte Flair is out next as Belair tries to recover. They brawl until Naomi comes out to make her return for a big pop. Naomi goes right to work and has a stalemate with Flair. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is out at #19. Beth and Flair go right at it. Beth drops Naomi next and goes back to work on Flair. Naomi swings but Beth counters and tries to dump her out. Naomi fights Flair and Beth from the apron, springboarding in and taking both down. Flair works on Naomi as Beth and Belair go at it. The #20 spot goes to Toni Storm. Storm comes in with shots to the others, rocking Flair into the corner. Flair fights back and out. Flair with chops to Storm. Naomi kicks Flair. Belair goes to the top but Flair kicks her off and eliminates her. Flair shows off and Belair isn't happy.

Kelly Kelly is out at #21. Kelly hits the ring to a pop and takes out Storm, and others. Kelly rubs her backside in Storm's face. Flair drops Kelly. Beth tries to eliminate Flair but she hangs on. Beth looks to be biting Flair's hand but she's still hanging on. Kelly works on Storm as Naomi watches. The #22 spot goes to Sarah Logan. Logan hits the ring as Flair suplexes Beth. Logan unloads on Flair in the corner. Beth grabs Logan and sends her to the apron. Logan fights Storm and Beth off. Flair eliminates Logan. Kelly tries to dump Flair. Flair sends Kelly to the apron. Flair eliminates Kelly. Beth is triple-teamed now. The next spot goes to Natalya at #23. Natalya hits the ring with clotheslines for everyone. Xia Li is out at #24. Li unloads on Beth and drops her, then Storm. Flair kicks Li and shows off. Flair scoops Li but she slides out. Li drops Flair with a big kick. Li tries to dump Flair but Flair drops her into the turnbuckle. Flair scoops Li. Beth tries to dump Storm. Natalya works on Naomi. The #25 spot goes to Zelina Vega.

Vega hits the ring and goes at it with Beth, sending her down. Vega works on Storm now. Flair is triple-teamed in the corner but she hangs on. Naomi saves Flair and hits Beth from behind. The #26 spot goes to Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi goes at it with Storm, dropping her with a kick to the head. Beth and Natalya send Naomi to the apron but she hangs on. Naomi is sent down the steel steps but she leaps to the barrier, keeping her feet from touching the floor as fans cheer her on. Naomi hangs on to the barrier as the WWE Network freezes. Naomi is still hanging on as the referee checks her out. Naomi pulls herself to the barrier and fans cheer her on as she stays in the match. Naomi makes her way to the Spanish announce table, stopping to size things up. Carmella is out next at #27. Naomi is still thinking about how she will get back in the ring. Carmella spins Natalya around with the scissors and takes her down. Carmella unloads on Natalya in the corner now, and Beth. Naomi has jumped to the other announce table now. Flair with a Natural Selection to Carmella. Naomi and Beth double team Flair with a Glam Slam. Beth is bleeding from the back of her head it looks like, pretty badly. Flair is sent through the ropes by Beth and Natalya, but she's still in the match. Tegan Nox is out next at #28.

Nox unloads and nails Beth and Natalya in the corner. Nox eats a Glam Slam in the middle of the ring. The blood continues to turn Beth's hair red. Storm fights off Phoenix. Santina Marella is out next, the "sister" of Santino Marella. Santina hits the ring and Beth stares her down. Marella talks trash to Beth and shows off. Marella turns around to Natalya on the other side now. Marella takes out The Cobra but they're not afraid. Santina eliminates himself. The #30 spot goes to Shayna Baszler for a pop.

Baszler easily tosses Flair, Li and Nox. Shotzi attacks Shayna but gets eliminated. Naomi is using the top of the announce table to build a bridge back to the ring steps. She makes it back. Shayna eliminates Carmella and then Storm. Naomi comes off the top and goes at it with Baszler. Baszler eliminates Naomi with ease and gets some boos. Natalya and Beth with a big Hart Attack to Baszler. Beth turns on Natalya and eliminates her to a big pop. Baszler works on Beth now. Flair runs in the ring and is still legal apparently. She tries to eliminate Baszler and Beth but can't. Flair and Baszler stare each other down. Beth is dumped by Baszler. Baszler and Flair go at it. Flair hangs on. Flair eliminates Baszler to win the match and earn the WrestleMania 36 title shot.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

