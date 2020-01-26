RAW Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors - Asuka with Kairi Sane. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is out next to a pop. We get formal ring introductions from Rome. Back and forth between the two to start the match as Sane looks on from ringside.

They tangle and Lynch blocks a roll-up. Lynch ends up nailing a dropkick and Asuka goes out to regroup with Sane. Asuka shuts Becky down when she approaches, going for the arm. Becky dodges a Hip Attack. Becky uses the ropes to apply the Dis-Arm-Her but the referee warns her. Lynch breaks it and nails a missile dropkick for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Asuka uses the ropes again and turns it around to take control. Asuka brings Becky back in and kicks her in the face a few times. Lynch gets up and they trade strikes. Lynch sends Asuka into the corner but she comes right back out with a dropkick for a close 2 count.

Asuka fights Lynch off against the ropes as Sane watches. Asuka lands a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count. Asuka keeps Lynch grounded again. Sane looks worried as Lynch fights up and out of a hold. Asuka runs into a shot from the corner. Lynch blocks a Hip Attack with double knees to the back. Lynch with a bulldog and a low dropkick to the face for a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two now as they go to the apron. Asuka blocks a Bexploder suplex on the apron. Asuka goes for a German from the apron to the floor but Lynch hangs on. Lynch sends Asuka to the floor face-first and she lands hard. Sane checks on Asuka and encourages her to get up. Lynch flies off the apron with a big dropkick. Lynch with a Bexploder into the barrier. Lynch brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Lynch with a big top rope leg drop but Asuka still kicks out at 2. More back and forth in the ring now. Asuka with a backslide but Lynch comes out of it. Asuka mounts offense with more strikes now. Lynch goes for a Bexploder but Asuka counters. Asuka plants Lynch into the mat and covers for a close 2 count. They go back to the apron and continue fighting. Asuka with a big Hip Attack, sending Lynch into the ring post. Lynch goes down on the apron.

Lynch fights from the apron now. Asuka rams her into the top turnbuckle. Asuka gets hung up on the top rope, then kicked in the back of the head by Lynch. Lynch slams Asuka into the mat from the top rope, covering for another 2 count. Lynch comes off the top but Asuka catches her with double knees to the face for a 2 count. Asuka immeditely grabs Lynch for the armbar now. They tangle some and Asuka applies the Asuka Lock. Becky gets free but Asuka yells at her and nails a big German suplex. Asuka with kicks to the side of the face now. Asuka rocks Lynch and knocks her back flat on the mat. The referee tries to check on Becky as Asuka advances. He backs her off and fans boo.

The referee looks to call the match but Becky grabs his leg and begs him. Asuka attacks and drops Becky again with a kick to the head for another close pin attempt. Asuka smiles as she goes for another Asuka Lock. Lynch counters and goes for the Dis-Arm-Her, settling for a submission into a 2 count. They tangle some more and Becky takes her down for a 2 count as Sane looks on. The referee counts while they're both down. They both get up and unload with strikes. The referee barely gets hit in the corner. Lynch drops Asuka with a back kick as she goes for the green mist, which just goes straight in the air due to the kick. Lynch applies the Dis-Arm-Her and Asuka taps for the finish.

Winner: Becky Lynch

