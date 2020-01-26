Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title: Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

We go back to the ring for tonight's Strap Match and out first comes Daniel Bryan. The Firefly Fun House music starts up next but the music changes and the lights go down. The crazy entrance of WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is out next. He's carrying the head lantern and his custom title belt. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton as the two stare each other down. Bryan gets a "Yes!" chant going. Wyatt bucks at Bryan and yells. The referee attaches them to each end of the strap and we get the bell.

They go at it and The Fiend pulls Bryan but Bryan rocks him. Bryan takes it to the corner and delivers kicks. Bryan mounts Fiend but Fiend nails a big powerbomb out of the corner. Fiend starts whipping Bryan with the strap now. Bryan is on his knees but Fiend whips him again, then laughs. Fiend stands over Bryan and continues beating on him with the leather strap.

Fiend with a big headbutt to keep Bryan down. Bryan fights back and sends Fiend out, kicking him through the ropes. Bryan charges and dives out but Fiend swats at him, sending him into the barrier. Fiend works Bryan over on the floor now, keeping him down and doing a "Yowie! Wowie!" for the crowd. Fiend whips away on the outside and then brings Bryan back in, taunting Bryan in his face. Fiend has Bryan on the top turnbuckle now, beating on him and adding to the red marks across his back. Fiend turns Bryan upside down in a Tree of Woe now. Fiend whips away with the leather, unloading as Bryan falls to the mat.

Fiend laughs some more and gets down to taunt Bryan. Wyatt chokeslams Bryan into the mat and continues whipping him. Fiend poses in the corner and growls out at the crowd. Fiend turns upside down in the corner and laughs some more. Bryan fights back with shots to the face. Fiend brings Bryan to one knee with a headbutt. Fiend goes for Sister Abigail but Bryan blocks. Bryan with a big kick and the running knee for a close 2 count. Fiend charges but Bryan sends him over the top rope to the floor. Bryan goes to the top and leaps out, taking Fiend back down on the floor. Bryan unloads with strikes now. Fiend counters with ease and sends Bryan into the steel ring steps. Bryan uses the strap to pull Fiend into the ring post, and again. Bryan pulls Fiend into the ring post two more times as fans cheer him on.

Bryan keeps control on the floor until Field explodes at him with a clothesline. Fiend taunts the announcers now and Cole tells him to get the hell out of here. Fiend whips Bryan some more, then clears off the German announce table. Fiend goes on top of the table with Bryan but Bryan kick him low twice as fans pop. Bryan gets up and drops Fiend on the announce table with a big DDT. Fans start to rally as Bryan stands back on top of the table and doubles the strap up, beating on Wyatt with it. Fans count along as Bryan unloads on The Fiend with the leather. Wyatt rolls off the table to the floor.

Fans chant for Bryan now as he brings Fiend back into the ring. Bryan goes to the second turnbuckle and hits a missile dropkick. Bryan kips up and delivers Yes Kicks while Fiend is on his knees now. Bryan whips away with the strap now. Bryan drops Fiend with a roundhouse kick. Fiend gets right back up to his knees and tells Bryan to bring some more. Bryan drops Fiend and grabs him by the arms to deliver stomps. Bryan stomps away to the face to keep The Fiend down. Bryan gets a "Yes!" chant going. He charges but Fiend catches him out of nowhere with Sister Abigail for another close 2 count.

The Fiend hits and yells at himself, then gets back up to whip Bryan some more. Bryan gets up and slaps Fiend. Fiend slaps him back, knocking him down into the corner. Bryan goes to the top but Fiend applies the Mandible Claw. Bryan resists while still on the top. Bryan has a submission applied while the Mandible is also applied. Fiend brings Bryan back into the ring and brings him to the mat with the Mandible. Bryan turns that into the LeBell Lock, wrapping the strap around the face of The Fiend at the same time. Fans pop for Bryan.

Fiend easily fights out of the hold and mounts Bryan, unloading on him with right hands. Fiend whips Bryan with the leather again. Fans do dueling chants. Fiend goes for Sister Abigail again but Bryan rolls him up for a 2 count. Bryan ducks a clothesline and connects with the big knee. Fiend kicks out just in time and Bryan can't believe it. Bryan starts getting hyped up as the crowd cheers him on. The Fiend jumps right up to his feet first. Bryan senses this and turns around. They stare each other down. Bryan grabs the strap and starts beating on Fiend with it. It does nothing to The Fiend. Fiend applies the Mandible and Bryan tries to fight out of it with strikes and slaps with the leather. Fiend grabs Bryan and chokeslams him into the mat out of nowhere, holding him down for the pin to retain.

Winner: The Fiend

