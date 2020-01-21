- Courtesy of Ronda Rousey's personal YouTube channel, above is her latest piece of content with MTV star Steve-O. This video is "Uncle Steve-O's Marriage Mediation with Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne," and was filmed at their Browsey Acres farm.

The YouTube description for the video reads like this: "Ronda wants to be able to play with dangerous wild animals to her heart's content, but Travis thinks that's an absolutely terrible idea. What better way to resolve this VERY specific marital issue than to get Browsey Acres guest Steve-O involved?"

- Maryse turns 37 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Ivan Putski turns 79. Also, today would have been the 95th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Skaaland and the 85th birthday of former WWE President (on TV) Jack Tunney.

- WWE and DraftKings are partnering for a free Royal Rumble Challenge with $5,000 up for grabs. To enter, fans can log into their DraftKings account and pick 6 male WWE Superstars and 6 female WWE Superstars for their Royal Rumble team. Full details are available in the DraftKings app and dashboard.