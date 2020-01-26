WWE United States Title Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade

We go back to ringside as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Out first comes Humberto Carrillo as Mike Rome does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega.

The bell rings and Andrade shows some disrespect but Carrillo goes right to work. They aggressively go at it and break, showing each other up. Andrade smiles at Carrillo. Andrade misses an elbow in the corner and hits the top turnbuckle. Carrillo keeps control and sends Andrade to the floor with an arm drag. Carrillo slides out but Andrade ducks. Andrade dodges a kick and takes out Carrillo's leg on the apron. Carrillo kicks Andrade in the face and then kicks him in the face again, sending him back. Carrillo goes to the top but Andrade knocks him off, sending him face-first into the barrier as Vega cheers him on.

Andrade works Carrillo over on the outside, chopping away. More back and forth after the break. Andrade with a cross armbreaker over the ropes as he brings it back in, keeping Carrillo grounded. Carrillo looks to mount a comeback but Andrade shuts him down. Andrade with chops against the ropes. Carrillo comes back with a kick to the mouth. Andrade counters a move and puts Carrillo back down. Andrade keeps Carrillo grounded now with a submission. Andrade with some more disrespect as Carrillo counters. Carrillo with a big crossbody and some kicks. Vega looks concerned now. Carrillo rolls into a moonsault but Andrade gets his knees up.

Andrade kicks away in the corner as Vega chants "knees!" for Andrade. Andrade goes to the opposite corner but Carrillo fights back. Carrillo ends up hitting a big moonsault and they both go down face-first on the outside as the referee checks on them. Carrillo brings it back in at the 6 count. Carrillo launches himself in but Andrade catches him for a 2 count. Andrade shuts Carrillo down again and hits the Three Amigos suplexes. Carrillo counters a suplex and drops Andrade with one of his own. Carrillo misses another moonsault and a kick. Andrade sends Carrillo back into the turnbuckles as Vega chants "knees!" again. Andrade runs and nails the double knees to the face. Carrillo with a 2 count.

Carrillo blocks the Hammerlock DDT and rolls Andrade for a 2 count. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Andrade with a big chop. Carrillo with chops of his own. Andrade runs into a superkick but still kicks out at 2 as a worried Vega looks on. Carrillo drops Andrade again for another pin attempt. They trade shots from their knees as they fight back to their feet now. Andrade unloads with elbows to the face. Carrillo misses a kick. More counters and misses between the two now. Carrillo drops Andrade with a back elbow. Carrillo goes to the top but Andrade runs up with a kick to the face. Andrade brings Carrillo to the second rope and they trade shots to the face. Carrillo goes to the top and brings Andrade with him. Carrillo with a huge hurricanrana from the top. Carrillo crawls across the ring for another very close 2 count. Vega is relieved and Carrillo can't believe it.

They tangle some more as Vega encourages Andrade. Carrillo and Andrade trade more quick moves and pin attempts between them. Andrade catches Carrillo and rolls him up for the pin to retain.

Winner: Andrade

This is from our full coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble. You can click here to access our detailed play-by-play post.