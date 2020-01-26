SmackDown Women's Title Match: Lacey Evans vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Cole shows us the other international announce teams in the arena. Lacey Evans is out as we see her daughter and her husband at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

Evans takes control early on and works Bayley over on the mat. Back and forth now. The referee catches Bayley trying to expose the top turnbuckle. Evans ends up rocking Bayley and launching herself in with an elbow. Bayley sells a knee injury and the referee backs Evans off. Bayley was just suckering in, taking advantage to drop Evans with a punch.

Bayley drops Evans again and nails a big top rope elbow drop for a 2 count. Bayley unloads with strikes now. Bayley keeps Evans grounded now. Evans fights up and out. Evans starts to mount offense but Bayley nails a big clothesline out of the corner for a close 2 count.

Bayley keeps control and drops Evans with an elbow to the face for a 2 count. Bayley mounts Evans with more strikes as the referee warns her. Bayley grounds Evans again, then sends her back to the corner. Bayley charges but Evans moves and Bayley goes down. Evans fights in from the apron and hits a big knee. Evans rolls her for a 2 count. Bayley mocks Evans with a salute. Evans dodges a crossbody and Bayley lands hard. Evans explodes with more offense and plays to the crowd for a big pop.

Bayley counters and drops Evans to the apron. Evans springboards in but it looks like she falls, still taking Bayley down. Bayley rolls to the floor to avoid a pin attempt. Evans launches herself out and falls again it appears. Bayley launches Bayley into the barrier and she goes down right in front of her family. Bayley taunts Evans' daughter and beats on her right in front. Bayley sends Evans back into the barrier in front of her daughter.

Bayley brings it back in but Evans blocks the Bayley-to-Belly. Evans keeps fighting and nails a neckbreaker. Evans with a standing moonsault now. Evans goes to the top, salutes and goes for the springboard moonsault but Bayley gets her knees up. Bayley goes on and goes right into the pin attempt for the win to retain.

Winner: Bayley

This is from our full coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble. You can click here to access our detailed play-by-play post.