- Above is the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show video, which is airing live from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Kickoff panel features Jonathan Coachman, Christian, David Otunga and Charly Caruso. Renee Young, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T are also featured on the Kickoff.

- As noted, Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature NXT General Manager William Regal announcing the "Takeover: Portland" opponent for NXT Champion Adam Cole. There's no word yet on who Cole will defend against, but Tommaso Ciampa has been the rumored opponent.

WWE announced the following teaser for Regal's big announcement, which Triple H said would be a "pretty epic" reveal:

NXT Champion Adam Cole's TakeOver: Portland challenger to be named this Wednesday on USA Network WWE COO Triple H announced during his post-Worlds Collide interview on Facebook Live that NXT Champion Adam Cole's TakeOver: Portland challenger will be revealed this Wednesday during NXT on USA Network. The Game said that NXT General Manager William Regal is working on something "pretty epic" for the title match at the Feb. 16 WWE Network special. Just what does he have in store for the leader of Undisputed ERA? Find out this Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- As seen below, WWE has released several video packages for tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The first video features WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin explaining the career-defining nature of the Royal Rumble Match. There are also promos for the Strap Match between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, the Falls Count Anywhere Match with Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin, and a live WWE Now preview for the Rumble with Charlotte Flair and Johnny Gargano talking to Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley.