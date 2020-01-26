Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

We go right to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns for tonight's opener. Cole is joined at ringside for Corey Graves. Cole says this is his favorite WWE event. Cole introduces the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. King Baron Corbin is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Corbin is carried to the ring on the caravan by his servants. The announcers show us recent happenings between Reigns and Corbin.

Corbin stalls going in but Reigns comes out after him, going for Corbin's security first. Corbin had this planned apparently, as he goes to work on Reigns on the outside. Reigns goes into the steel ring steps. Corbin brings it in the ring but Reigns turns it around. Reigns mounts Corbin in the corner with big shots as fans count along. Corbin slides free and goes to the floor but Reigns follows. Corbin rocks Reigns at the ropes and he doesn't make it to the floor. Reigns comes out now as Corbin tries to go over the barrier. Reigns stops him but Corbin headbutts him. Reigns rocks Corbin with a big right hand and drops him on the floor.

Reigns brings it back in the ring and keeps control. Reigns slams Corbin back for another pin attempt. More back and forth now. Corbin avoids a Superman Punch and catches Reigns with Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin takes Reigns out and slams him into the barrier. Corbin brings half of the steel steps over and drives them into Reigns' face. Reigns goes down and Corbin poses for the fans as they boo him. Corbin clears the Spanish announce table now.

Reigns fights Corbin off and sends him head-first into the announce table. They fight through the crowd now with Reigns beating Corbin around. Reigns knocks Corbin down a row of chairs as fans go wild. Reigns continues working Corbin around and headbutts him. Reigns rocks Corbin back to the ringside area now. Corbin grabs the ring bell and decks Reigns with it. Corbin brings Reigns over and chokeslams him on top of the German announce table. The table buckles but doesn't break. Monitors fall to the floor. Corbin covers Reigns over behind the table but Reigns kicks out at 2. Corbin tosses a chair and shows some frustration now. Corbin brings Reigns over in front of the tables but Reigns fights back. Corbin blocks a Superman Punch and chokeslams Reigns through the Spanish announce table, which breaks. Corbin covers but Reigns kicks out at 2. Corbin is really frustrated now.

Corbin takes Reigns back into the crowd, smiling with Reigns in a headlock. Corbin points up and starts taking Reigns in that direction. Graves says there's a massive structure there near the tech area. The referee follows as Corbin beats Reigns around. Corbin beats Reigns back down and poses but fans boo him. Corbin continues to dominate and fans continue to boo. Corbin brings Reigns over to the international announce teams at their tables. Reigns counters with a big Samoan Drop through a table for a big pop.

Reigns puts Corbin through another table with a second Samoan Drop but can't put Corbin away. The brawl continues as Reigns and Corbin are now a level up at a tech area. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler appear out of nowhere and stomp away on Reigns as fans boo them. The Usos make the save for a big pop. Ziggler tosses Jimmy over some production cases. Roode rocks Jey but Jimmy eventually fights back. Ziggler assists and Jey gets put down now. Roode and Ziggler bring Jey over and put him into a stack of boxes. Ziggler with a trash can lid over Jey's back. Jey continues to get double teamed by Roode and Ziggler. Cole says they are in Center Field of the stadium now. Jimmy comes flying out of nowhere from up high at the cases, taking Roode and Ziggler down for a big pop. Corbin runs over out of nowhere and takes Jimmy down. Reigns flies over with a big Superman Punch to Corbin, and another. Reigns continues to beat Corbin around the field, into an area with portable bathrooms.

Reigns opens one of the portable bathrooms and sends Corbin into it. Reigns closes the door and drags the Porta Potty over. Reigns tips the bathroom over with Corbin inside as fans cheer him on and chant "holy s--t!" now. Corbin falls out of the door but he doesn't look like he's covered in blue or anything else. Reigns beats Corbin back through the crowd and he's hyped up, controlling the fight. Corbin falls around and pulls part of the baseball dugout covering off. Reigns continues to pound on him. Corbin catches Reigns with a steel chair shot and another. Corbin sends Reigns on top of the dugout now. Fans boo as Corbin stands tall on the dugout and delivers another chair shot. The boos continue for Corbin as he delivers another chair shot, then tosses the chair away. Corbin goes for End of Days on the dugout but Reigns rocks him, then delivers another Superman Punch to stun Corbin. Reigns charges and hits a big Spear on top of the dugout for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

