Sheamus vs. Shorty G

We go to ringside as Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us. Sheamus is out for tonight's first match, which is his TV in-ring return. Shorty G is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Sheamus overpowers G a few times to start. They lock up and G works on the arm. Sheamus rocks him and turns it around. Sheamus beats G down and they tangle some more. G counters on the mat and comes back up but Sheamus drops him with a shoulder. Sheamus stands tall for some cheers. Sheamus clubs G around but G puts him into the ropes. Sheamus knocks him back. Sheamus rocks G in the corner. They run the ropes and G crossbodies Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. They both hit the floor but G strikes first on their feet. Sheamus beats G up and brings it back in.

G ends up rolling Sheamus for a 2 count. G with a takedown but Sheamus resists, kicking G into the turnbuckles. Sheamus drives G into the ring post now, shoulder-first. Sheamus with a shoulderbreaker now. G looks to be bleeding from his ear. Sheamus stomps away on G's hand as the referee warns him. Sheamus bends G's fingers around the middle rope now as the referee warns him again.

G fights back with strikes but Sheamus beats him down again. Sheamus grounds G and works on the arm some more. We come back from a break and Sheamus continues to dominate G while he's down, focusing on the arm and the fingers. G looks to make a comeback but Sheamus takes him to the apron and unloads with the forearms to the chest as fans count along and cheer. Sheamus sends G to the floor. Sheamus delivers the Beats of the Bodhrán again on the floor, and yells out to the crowd, asking if they're entertained.

Sheamus brings it back into the ring and talks trash while beating G around. G fights back with aggressive offense now. G with a big kick to the face. G keeps control and dropkicks the knee out. G with more offense now, taking it to the corner. G with the big kicks to the face and the shoulder. G takes Sheamus down and stomps away on the hurt knee of The Celtic Warrior. G takes Sheamus back down with another running kick. G goes to the top for a moonsault but Sheamus catches him in mid-air. G counters that and hits a big DDT. G goes back to the top and nails the moonsault for a close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. G catches Sheamus with a big German suplex and holds it for a close 2 count. G continues focusing on the hurt knee and leg. Sheamus rocks him from the apron over the top rope. Sheamus uses the ropes again and G goes down. Sheamus goes to the top and leaps but G catches him, turning it into an ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Sheamus turns over and kicks away at G to break the hold. G charges but Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick and misses. G rolls Sheamus into the ankle lock again. They tangle some more and G gets a close crucifix pin. Sheamus ends up leveling G with a big Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

