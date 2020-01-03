Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks has been announced for next week's WWE SmackDown episode on FOX.

It looks like the match was nixed from this week's SmackDown as it was mentioned during NFL On FOX coverage this past weekend. Tonight's SmackDown saw Banks team with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley instead, for a Triple Threat with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and the winners, Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke. It was noted by the announcers that the winners of the match could move closer to receiving a WWE Women's Tag Team Titles shot from Asuka & Kairi Sane.

Banks vs. Evans was then confirmed for next Friday's SmackDown after the tag team match on tonight's show. It's been reported that Evans vs. Bayley, with the title on the line, will take place at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26, but that has not been confirmed.

Above and below are a few shots from tonight's match, and a graphic for Evans vs. Banks on next Friday's SmackDown: