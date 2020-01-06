- As seen above, Ronda Rousey has released a new "Driving Lessons with Ronda & Devon" episode to her personal YouTube channel. The video features Rousey talking to WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley about how WWE inspired her in the UFC from promotion to persona.

- WWE officials are working on plans for the next big event to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on when the event will take place, or what the name will be, but it should come in early 2020.

As noted before, WWE announced back on November 4 that they have expanded their partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority through 2027, to include a second annual large-scale event. WWE was already doing 2 events per year in the Kingdom, but the announcement in November made it official. WWE originally announced back in March 2018 that the Greatest Royal Rumble event was to be the first of a new 10-year "strategic multiplatform partnership" between WWE and the Saudi Arabian government. There was speculation that the November announcement was done to show solidarity amid the travel debacle rumors coming out of Crown Jewel a few days earlier.

- A new episode of WWE Untold will premiere on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 19. The episode will focus on Rey Mysterio. Below is a teaser clip with Rey mentioning his times with WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

"Yo, what's up WWE Universe? We have the WWE Network dropping 'WWE Untold" with me talking about my win on the 2006 Royal Rumble, the incredible stories that were lived with my friend Eddie Guerrero. You cannot miss it. It drops January 19. Booyaka. Hey, and for those that don't have the Network, pick it up now, man. You gotta watch this."