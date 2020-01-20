Irish indie wrestler "Valkyrie Cain" Aoife Cusack has been signed to the WWE NXT UK brand.

Valkyrie worked the NXT UK TV tapings this past weekend in York, England and wrestled Amale on both nights. The second night may have been a re-tape from the first night. The match should air before the month is over on the WWE Network.

The 23 year old Aoife, who trained at the same Fight Factory Pro Wrestling school as RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, made her pro debut in 2015 and has been a top women's star in Europe. She became the first woman to hold the Irish Junior Heavyweight Title in 2018. Aoife also held thw EVE Tag Team Titles with Debbie Keitel as The Woke Queens.

As seen below, Fight Factory Pro in Ireland made a congratulatory tweet to Aoife this weekend after working the NXT UK TV tapings.

They wrote, "Congratulations from everyone at FFPW to our former Irish Junior Heavyweight Champion @Real_Valkyrie on officially signing with WWE and becoming an NXT UK superstar!"

Valkyrie herself also tweeted on working for NXT UK.

"Hello @NXTUK [waving hand emoji] I've thought about nothing but this for years. I've arrived and I'm ready," she wrote on Saturday.

She then tweeted on Sunday, "2020. Watch me rise. #NXTUK"

Valkyrie will finish up her indie commitments this coming Friday as she faces Amy Allonsy for Fight Factory.

You cann see the related tweets below:

Hello @NXTUK ??



I've thought about nothing but this for years.



I've arrived and I'm ready. pic.twitter.com/5E8NLBesIn — VALKYRIE (@Real_Valkyrie) January 18, 2020

Congratulations from everyone at FFPW to our former Irish Junior Heavyweight Champion @Real_Valkyrie on officially signing with WWE and becoming an NXT UK superstar!



?????????



??: @ringsiderspod pic.twitter.com/Zdeep8LVBR — FFPWrestling (@FFPWIreland) January 20, 2020