We're 95 days from WrestleMania 36 and it looks like WWE hasn't locked in too many matches for the biggest show of the year.

It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that a WWE source who has been with the company for more than 10 years said they can't remember a January where so little of the WrestleMania card has been decided upon. The feeling is that this is refreshing, as WWE is keeping multiple options open for the card, but it's also frustrating at the same time.

There have been some rumors on WrestleMania 36 matches, but nothing really confirmed. Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is rumored to be the top match for SmackDown. There's no word yet on who WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face, but it's been noted that there is nothing at all to the rumors of Lesnar vs. Tyson Fury or Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at WrestleMania.

It's also been rumored that the WWE NXT brand will have a strong presence at WrestleMania this year, in addition to the "Takeover: Houston" event that takes place that week. 10 male NXT Superstars and 10 female NXT Superstars are rumored for the Royal Rumble Matches later this month, and that involvement could lead to something at WrestleMania.

We should have a better idea of the WrestleMania 36 matches after the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month on January 26 in Houston at Minute Maid Park. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, and Charlotte Flair is the first name confirmed for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. It will be interesting to see if these two have a tie-in at WrestleMania, or if Ronda Rousey returns to get involved with The Man. No names have been announced for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match yet. The Rumble will also see The Fiend defend against Daniel Bryan.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Stay tuned for updates on the cards for the 2020 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 36.