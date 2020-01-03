- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a look at last week's main event.

- Daniel Bryan is in the backstage area when The Miz shows up. Miz talks about how WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt violated his home and went into where his daughter sleeps. Miz goes on and says there's nothing he needs more than to avenge what The Fiend did to his family. Miz says he will take care of it but Bryan earned the right to face The Fiend at the Royal Rumble, but Miz will figure out what to do next. In the mean time he has just one thing to say to Bryan - beat The Fiend at the Rumble, for everyone. Miz walks off and we go to the usual SmackDown intro video.

- We're live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us to the first SmackDown of 2020. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves, who hypes tonight's big tag team main event.

Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

We go right to the ring for tonight's opener and out first comes Sasha Banks. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is out next. Bayley mocks the crowd and taunts them after talking about 2020 and goals. They go on about being the leaders of the locker room. The music interrupts and out comes Lacey Evans after her daughter is mentioned. Dana Brooke is with h er. Evans is fired up. She congratulates Banks and Bayley on using her 7 year old daughter to get to her. Evans goes on and is determined to destroy Banks and Bayley. They go to enter the ring but Alexa Bliss' music hits and out she comes with Nikki Cross. Bliss sees the drama out here and wonders if they even belong in this match. Cross says they do because they want to get back the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Bliss is ready to step up and start 2020 with a win. We go to commercial.

Back from the match is underway. Evans fights some off to start but goes at it with Cross. Cross with a 2 count. Evans tags Brooke in now. Brooke goes to work and tries for the pin but Cross turns it around. Cross with a big shot in the corner after calling on the crowd for a pop. Bliss tags in and goes at it with Brooke now.

Bliss takes Brooke down after more back and forth. Bliss with a 2 count. Brooke counters and Bayley trips her, pulling her to the floor. Banks runs in but Bliss ducks her clothesline, then flies out with a kick to Bayley. Bliss unloads on Banks in the ring now and dropkicks her. Bayley becomes legal. Bliss rams Banks face-first into the turnbuckle. Bayley knocks Bliss off the top and Banks hits Bliss with double knees in the corner. Bayley with a 2 count on Bliss. Banks comes back in. More back and forth between Banks and Bliss. Banks with a dropkick and a 2 count. Evan and Banks get knocked to the floor with the others. Cross goes to the top and leaps out to the others on the outside, taking them down. Banks did not get hit, and takes advantage by launching Cross into the steel steps. We go to commercial with everyone but Banks down on the outside.

Back from the break and Banks hits a big Meteora on Cross but Brooke saves the pin. Bayley comes in but Brooke fights she and Banks off. Brooke with snap suplexes for both of them. Brooke goes on for a 2 count on Banks. There's more chaos now as everyone gets involved. Bayley drops Brooke from the apron and Banks follows up with a knee to the face for a 2 count on Brooke. Bayley tags in for more double teaming on Brooke. Bayley covers for a close 2 count.

Bayley shows some frustration now. Evans talks trash from the apron. Bayley mocks Brooke and Evans, taking Brooke back to the corner. Banks and Brooke take turns with quick tags and offense on Brooke for another 2 count. Fans try to rally as Banks keeps Brooke down. Brooke gets double teamed again. Bayley with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Bayley knocks Evans off the apron with a cheap shot. Bayley runs into a boot from Brooke. Banks stops the tag and Bayley hits a Bayley-to-Belly for a 2 count on Brooke. Banks tags in and drops Brooke again for another 2 count. Banks can't believe it.

Brooke continues to fight back and finally hits a suplex on Banks in the middle of the ring. Bayley stops Brooke but Brooke drops her with an enziguri. Evans tags in and finally unloads on Bayley. Evans with a moonsault for a pop. Evans taunts Bayley and nails the running kick while Bayley is on her knees. Fans cheer for Evans. Evans with another big shot in the corner. Evans pulls Bayley into position and goes to the top. Evans goes for the moonsault but Banks pulls Bayley out of the ring to safety. Bayley nails the Bayley-to-Belly on Evans but Bliss and Brooke break the pin up. Cross and Bliss go at it with Banks now. More back and forth now. Evans fights off Bayley and Banks. Evans ends up dropping Banks with the Women's Right and Brooke follows up with a senton from the top. Brooke covers Banks for the pin to win.

Winners: Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans

- After the match, Brooke and Evans stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Brooke taunts Banks as Bayley checks on her, then goes back to pose with Evans in the middle of the ring.

- Cole shows us what happened last week with Dolph Ziggler destroying the fruit cake that Otis gave to Mandy Rose, which was made by his mother. Otis is curling beer kegs in the back now. Rose approaches him and wishes him a Happy New Year. Otis looks sad and bothered. She asks if his mom made anything good for the holiday and he says to ask Ziggler. She asks if he saw that. He did, and so did his mother. Roe apologizes. Tucker walks up and tells Otis to focus on their match. They walk off as Rose looks on. Back to commercial.