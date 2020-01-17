Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75. We cut to the opening SmackDown video.

- We're live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight's show.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Kane for his special appearance. Kane marches to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.