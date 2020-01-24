Tonight's WWE SmackDown will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with the final hype for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that tonight's main event will see Roman Reigns and The Usos take on King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. There will also be a Royal Rumble Strap Match contract signing between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

WWE has not announced an official preview for SmackDown as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Remember to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET tonight.