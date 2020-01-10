Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana as the road to the Royal Rumble continues.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight's show - The Usos return to the ring vs. King Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, plus Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans. John Morrison will also appear on MizTV with The Miz.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

