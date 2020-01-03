The first WWE SmackDown of 2020 will take place tonight from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

WWE has not released a preview for tonight's episode but Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans was recently mentioned during a NFL on FOX presentation.

Tonight's show will also feature more build to the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which will feature Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Daniel Bryan.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's blue brand show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.