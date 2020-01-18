Friday's SmackDown drew an average of 2.58 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 2.616 million viewers, then hour two dropped to 2.544 million viewers.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was #1 for the night.

If the number holds up, it would be up 3.3% from last Friday's SmackDown episode, which drew an average of 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It would also be the fourth best number for the show since it moved to FOX last October.

SmackDown was #8 for the night among the networks in viewership. It came in behind: American Housewife, 20/20, Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, and Dateline NBC. A Blue Bloods rerun topped the night at 5.597 million viewers.

Final ratings will be out on Monday.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode