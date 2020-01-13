Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, featuring The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler and King Baron Corbin in the main event, drew an average of 2.497 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.503 million viewers. This number is up 3.5% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.413 million viewers for the first episode of 2020.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

After three weeks in a row at #1 and tying last week for the same #1 spot, SmackDown tied for #1 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with Hawaii Five-O. SmackDown also came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the fourth week in a row. SmackDown tied for #5 in the 25-54 demo, with 20/20 and Lincoln Rhyme, behind Hawaii Five-O, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods and Dateline.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the second week in a row, behind Hawaii Five-O, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, 20/20, American Housewife, Lincoln Rhyme, and Dateline. Blue Bloods topped the night with 7.906 million viewers.

The NBA game on ESPN between the Lakers and the Mavericks topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and just 1.794 million viewers. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.288 million viewers, ranking just #12 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode