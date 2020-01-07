- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka spent the 2020 New Year's holiday in Japan for the first time since moving to the United States for WWE. Courtesy of her personal YouTube channel, The Empress released this video featuring a look at her 20 hour flight from Harrisburg, PA to Washington, DC to Narita to Itami, Japan (Osaka). She noted that she flew Business Class with United Airlines to get to Osaka.

- It looks like there will be no new WWE NXT UK episode this Thursday on the WWE Network. As noted, a Prime Target preview special will air this week for the "Takeover: Blackpool II" event, which airs live on Sunday at 11:30am ET from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. The Prime Target special will air at 3pm ET on Thursday, in place of what would be the go-home episode for Takeover. We will keep you updated if a new NXT UK episode is announced to go with the Prime Target special.

- Ricochet and Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and commented on their spots in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match that is scheduled for January 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

"There's beasts, Big dogs, phenomenal ones, vipers and many more in this match. But there's one and only Ricochet. #ComeFlyWithMe," Ricochet tweeted.

"When it's all said and done....there can be only 3..2...1!!!!! #RoyalRumble," McIntyre wrote.

As noted, the 30-Man Rumble Match currently has 22 open spots with the following Superstars announced - Ricochet, McIntyre, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Erick Rowan, Rey Mysterio, and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot.

