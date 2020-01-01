Above is the latest episode of WWE Pop Question, featuring Superstars revealing their 2020 New Year's Resolutions. The following Superstars and their resolutions were featured:

* Zack Ryder - Become a three-time RAW Tag Team Champion with Curt Hawkins and to marry Chelsea Green

* Chelsea Green - Re-think her goals and resolutions now that she already came to RAW in 2019, go for one of the main roster women's titles

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley - To be honest with myself

* Kayla Braxton - Make sure I never get complacent

* Tony Nese - Win the WWE Cruiserweight Title again, or win another title

* Nikki Cross - To dance every day and become a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

* Cathy Kelley - Eat less cookies at catering

* Otis - To finally go on a date with Mandy Rose

* Kalisto - Win the WWE Intercontinental Title

* Lana - To make things more about her

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston was also featured in the video, sending a message to those who wait until the New Year to change.

"New Year's is not a time to just reset," Kofi said. "If you want to set a goal for yourself, just do it. Don't wait for January 1st, ya know? But all the people who are out there making New Year's Resolutions, like kudos for making a change in your life, but all the people who are procrastinators and who want to wait until January 1st to make your life better, shame."