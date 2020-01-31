Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Super SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK..

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Sheamus vs. Shorty G

* Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival vs. Lucha House Party to determine Super ShowDown opponents for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defends against Braun Strowman