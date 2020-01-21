The Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened this evening at the Fashion Show Mall, according to 8 News NOW. There are reportedly three people injured.

WWE star Asuka was at the venue at the time of the shooting. She tweeted about the situation, updating fans that she escaped and noted that it was a GUESS store that protected her.

"I just escaped," Asuka wrote on Twitter. "There was a scream in front of me at #FashionShowMall. It was like shooting. #GUESS near the shooting range protected me."

You can see Asuka's tweets below:

