WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins and his wife announced on Twitter that they are expecting a baby in July.

Dawkins tweeted several photos with the caption, "Can't wait new addition coming to the fam real soon #july2020"

Natalya, Matt Camp, Josiah Williams, and more congratulated the expecting couple.

Below you can read their tweets:

Can't wait new addition coming to the fam real soon #july2020 pic.twitter.com/OSmncfsNxW — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) January 8, 2020

The dog on the left is like "Nah, fam." ??



Congrats, big bro! — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) January 8, 2020