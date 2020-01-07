WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins and his wife announced on Twitter that they are expecting a baby in July.
Dawkins tweeted several photos with the caption, "Can't wait new addition coming to the fam real soon #july2020"
Natalya, Matt Camp, Josiah Williams, and more congratulated the expecting couple.
Below you can read their tweets:
Can't wait new addition coming to the fam real soon #july2020 pic.twitter.com/OSmncfsNxW— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) January 8, 2020
Congrats!!!— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 8, 2020
The dog on the left is like "Nah, fam." ??— Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) January 8, 2020
Congrats, big bro!
Congrats!— Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) January 8, 2020
?? CONGRATS— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 8, 2020