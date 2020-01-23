Several WWE Superstars have been confirmed for the third season of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" from Apple TV.

Roman Reigns, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be featured in one car, while The Miz and Maryse ride in another car, and Daniel Bryan rides with The Bella Twins in a third car.

New episodes from the third season will be released every Friday right after midnight, for free on the Apple TV app. The WWE episode will premiere on Friday, March 13. This will be the lead-in for the season finale the following week, featuring the cast of Stranger Things.

Most of the WWE segments were filmed last summer. You can see the trailer for the new season above, featuring clips from the WWE scenes.