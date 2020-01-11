Seth Rollins and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch were at the premiere of "Dolittle" today. The movie's premiere was held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California.

John Cena tweeted about the "magic of cinema" and WWE coming together for the premiere. In the film, Cena voices the role of Yoshi, a polar bear. Robert Downey Jr. plays Dr. Dolittle and Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Selena Gomez, Ralph Fiennes, and Octavia Spencer are also in the film.

His full tweet, "Great to join together the magic of cinema and the magic of @WWE together today at the #DolittleMovie premiere. U can C it in theaters THIS Friday!"

Becky Lynch also commented about going to the premiere and supporting John Cena. She wrote, "Last January you came and supported me, it was my pleasure to do the same. Thank you, John."

"Dolittle" will be released in theaters on January 17.