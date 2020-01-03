- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" show with a look at 5 Superstars or teams who will break out in 2020. The show features Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, WWE UK Champion WALTER, Dakota Kai, Humberto Carrillo, and Heavy Machinery.

- AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross turns 68 years old today while ECW Original New Jack turns 57 and former WWE & ECW star Vic Grimes also turns 57.

- As noted earlier in the week, Sheamus took to Twitter and revealed a photo from a recent photo shoot, showing how jacked he is for his upcoming WWE return to action on SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior indicated that he's returning to some of his roots as he wrote, "2020. The Fella is here... #TheNextChapter #Laoch"

Sheamus also tweeted a quick video clip showing the reveal of his chain, which he used several years ago, and which was also featured in the photo from before. "The box has been opened," he wrote.

You can see the clip below, along with the previous photo: