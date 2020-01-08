Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of WWE's The Bump. This show airs every Wednesday at 10 AM EST on the WWE Network, as well as on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Join Kayla Braxton as well as several other panelists who discuss everything and anything that is going on both in and out of the WWE ring.

'The Kevin Owens Show' Takes Over

The Bump has now become "The Kevin Owens Show." Owens FaceTimes Malcolm Bivens, who is his first guest. Bivens is excited to be on the show. He wants the world to know that he's a good person (even though he hacked into the Christmas episode of The Bump). After their conversation, Owens invites the crew back into the studio.



Rapid Rundown

The panel starts by discussing the NXT Year-End Awards and how Adam Cole swept the majority of the categories.

Kayla Braxton was happy to see The Usos make their return on last week's Friday Night SmackDown.

Braxton asks Owens what it was like tagging with The Big Show on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He says that Show took him under his wing throughout his career and was honored he could team up with him and Samoa Joe.

Owens discusses his indy work before joining the WWE. Says that AIW and PWG were the best promotions he worked for.

Next, they talk about wrestlers that Owens was inspired by. He says that Shawn Michaels and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are two of his favorite wrestlers. He also mentions Steve Corino and how he took him under his wing. Braxton surprises Owens by having Corino join the conversation.



Steve Corino Joins In

Corino talks about the first time he met Owens. He says back in 2003, he heard Kevin Steen (Owens) call himself "Mr. Wrestling" and he wanted to know more about him. Both of them competed against one another and he realized why Owens called himself "Mr. Wrestling." He thinks he's a great wrestler, and if it weren't for him, his career wouldn't have picked up.



Owens Interview Cont.

Braxton asks Owens now that NXT is not considered a developmental brand anymore, does all the titles that Owens won between NXT/WWE make him a Grand Slam Champion? Owens believes so. He also adds that the NXT Championship to him is more important than the WWE United States Championship.

After, Braxton shows a clip of Owens' son reacting to when he first made his debut on Monday Night RAW to challenge John Cena. Owens starts to tear up and says that his wife's reaction always makes him tear up because she has been through a lot with him, and having her see him debut, was the best thing for her to see.

Next, they talk about Owens and Joe's career and how they first met. Owens says that Joe was quite ruthless in the beginning. He tells the panel that Joe used to "beat the s**t" out of him. He wasn't used to his style of wrestling.

Braxton has another surprise for Owens. She brings in a zookeeper, who brings in several animals including an owl, a baby alligator, and a boa constrictor named Gloria.



Toni Storms Joins In

Braxton asks Storm, since she grew up in Australia, what her thoughts are on the wildfires. Storm says that her family is safe, but she is quite devastated with how destructive the wildfires have been.

Next, they talk about her triple threat match between her, Piper Niven, and the champion Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women's Championship at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. Storm believes that she is going to win back the title on Sunday.

Matt Camp asks Storm when did she know when she was going to be part of Survivor Series. Storm says she didn't know she was going to be part of the NXT team until a few days before the pay-per-view.

They conclude their interview by discussing her match with Rhea Ripley awhile back. Storm would like to rehash that feud sometime soon.

Braxton announces that Lacey Evans will be their in-studio guest next week!



Other Things We Really Want To Talk About

-The panel believes that the officiant who married Lana and Bobby Lashley looks like the New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and legendary rock singer, Meat Loaf.



Liv Morgan Joins In

Morgan thanks Braxton for having her on the show, but she has a question for the panel. She wants to know if anyone knows more information about Rusev and Lashley's match for next Monday. The panel doesn't say much. Camp asks Morgan a question and Morgan says her doorbell was ringing and concludes the interview.



Before the show concludes, the panel runs through the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament that will begin tonight on NXT.



