Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of WWE's The Bump. This show airs every Wednesday at 10 AM EST on the WWE Network, as well as on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Join Kayla Braxton as well as several other panelists who discuss everything and anything that is going on both in and out of the WWE ring

Kofi Kingston Joins In Studio

Evan T. Mack asks Kingston if he will be in the Royal Rumble on Sunday. He says he will be, along with Big E.

After, Shawn Michaels joins the panel.

Shawn Michaels Joins In

Michaels joins via online. They begin their interview by asking about his Royal Rumble moments.

Kingston says that he is trying to emulate Michaels when he performs.

Michaels and Kingston joke about Kingston teaching him how to twerk. Michaels says that he loves that he gets paid to look like a fool. The panel laughs.

Dan Vollmayer asks Michaels since Kingston has said HBK would be his dream opponent at WrestleMania, does he believe he could beat Kingston. HBK believes he could, however, he believes that Kingston brings a new style, and it might be a challenge to keep up.

Vollmayer follows it up by asking who would win if it were Kingston vs. HBK from '95. Kingston thinks he would win in that match.

Michaels breaks the news that Toni Storm will face Io Shirai on NXT tonight. After the announcement, Michaels' interview concludes.

Kingston's Interview Continued

Mack asks Kingston about his WrestleMania 35 moment of winning the WWE Championship. He says he was so appreciative of having that opportunity to be the guy that everyone was rooting for.

Braxton surprises Kingston with a video from his high school wrestling coach, congratulating him for all the achievements he's made.

Next, they view Kingston's Tough Enough audition from 2003.

After, they talk about Dr. Tom Prichard and how helpful he's been with Kingston's career.

Next, they have a pancake eating contest. Kingston steps out.

Nina Wu Joins In Studio

Wu talks about her role as an ambassador for WWE in China.

She is excited to see who's going to win both the men and women's Royal Rumble matches.

Mack reads aloud a Chinese tongue twister. Wu is impressed with how well Mack's Mandarin is.



Breaking News w/McKenzie Mitchell

Smosh Games will appear on "Watch Along" this Sunday along with Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Mustache Mountain, Todd Pettengill, and Xavier Woods.

Natalya Joins In

Braxton is happy that Natalya is joining in. She asks Natalya since she is the leader of the women's locker room, how she feels the women's division is doing. Natalya runs down the women's roster and says they are all doing great, but she wants more depth. She wants to see more storylines involving the women's division.

Natalya announces some good news! She has officially entered the women's Royal Rumble.

Natalya says if she wins the Royal Rumble, she would like to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. That concludes her interview.

Top Rope Topics (Favorite Royal Rumble Moments)

Braxton discusses Nia Jax's entry in the men's Royal Rumble last year.

Mack says when Triple H won the WWE Championship in 2016.

Vollmayer's favorite moment was Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar in 2017.

Kingston Returns

Kingston returns and brings Woods with him. Woods breaks "The Bump" sign.

Royal Rumble Contest

The panel, Woods, Kingston, and Cathy Kelley draw their Royal Rumble numbers.

The last segment of the show is the panel running through everything that happened this week on Monday Night RAW and for what's to come tonight on NXT.

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!