A new WWE Chronicle documentary on John Morrison will premiere on the WWE Network later this month.

WWE announced today that the returning SmackDown Superstar will be featured on the next WWE Chronicle special, which airs on the WWE Network after the WWE Worlds Collide special goes off the air on Saturday, January 25.

Morrison recently returned to SmackDown after signing a multi-year contract with the company. He is currently teaming with former partner The Miz to feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Big E and Kofi Kingston. Morrison will make his WWE ring return on Friday's SmackDown from Greensboro, NC as he faces Big E in singles action.

Below is WWE's full announcement on Morrison's new Chronicle episode: