- One of the hot topics coming out of Monday's WWE RAW Fist Fight main event was how Kevin Owens ran up the curve of the RAW stage, then leaped down to take out The Authors of Pain. Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show would end up losing the match to Seth Rollins and AOP, but Owens' big move was a first for the new RAW set.

WWE even released a TikTok video of the jump set to one of the songs from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video game, which you can see below. As seen above, WWE just released alternate angles of the big stage dive.

- WWE has announced that they will report their fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 6. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will host a conference call along with WWE Co-Presidents Michelle Wilson & George Barrios, and we will have full coverage as usual. Vince missed the third quarter 2019 earnings call back in October as he was in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

Below is the full announcement on the upcoming report:

WWE® TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS



STAMFORD, Conn., January 16, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Thursday, February 6, 2020 before the opening of the market. The Company's Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company's web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 1391766). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on February 6, 2020 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company's web site.

- As seen in the tweets below, the EVOLVE 144 event was advertised to fans in attendance for last night's WWE NXT episode from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

EVOLVE 144 will take place this Saturday, January 18 from the Orlando Live Events venue in Fern Park, FL. NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Cameron Grimes and Dominik Dijakovic will be participating the the pre-show meet & greets at 6:45pm. The card will feature several NXT Superstars - Dexter Lumis, Rik Bugez, Denzel Dejournette, and Brendan Vink. You can find tickets, meet & greet prices, the full card and more by clicking here.

WWE and WWN Live have had a working relationship through EVOLVE for a years now and EVOLVE co-founder Gabe Sapolsky, who also works for WWN, has worked behind-the-scenes and as a Producer for NXT since 2018.