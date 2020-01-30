- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

- WWE filed to trademark the "Viktor" and "Dana Brooke" ring names on Friday, January 24. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

It's interesting to note that the company filed to trademark Viktor's name, which will keep Eric Thompson from using that name on the indies. Viktor and Konnor of The Ascension were released from their WWE contracts back on December 8, along with Sin Cara and Luke Harper. It was originally reported that their non-compete clauses with WWE would expire on March 8, but word now is that Harper, as Brodie Lee, may be debuting with AEW before then.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to congratulate Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne on winning the 2020 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last night, defeating The Grizzled Young Veterans in the tournament finals.

"Congrats to @SuperKingofBros and @PeteDunneYxB on winning the #DustyClassic. Hell of a run!," wrote Michaels, who works behind-the-scenes with NXT and NXT UK these days.

The BroserWeights won the Dusty Classic Cup trophy last night, and will go on to "Takeover: Portland" to challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly on February 16.

You can see HBK's full tweet below: