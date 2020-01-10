WWE is looking to do something huge to push King Baron Corbin's gimmick.

WWE officials reportedly want to rename the city of Corbin, Kentucky to King Corbin, KY.

WKYT in Kentucky reports that WWE has kicked off a grassroots campaign to have the city renamed for the 2019 King of the Ring winner to promote Sunday's non-televised Supershow live event at the Corbin Arena.

WWE officials and a camera crew will be in front of the Colonel Sanders statue in downtown Corbin on Sunday afternoon to college petition signatures from citizens who support the name change. They will also be handing out free tickets for the WWE Supershow live event that night, which will feature both RAW and SmackDown Superstars.

This Corbin, KY live event was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, May 6, but it was postponed that same week, until Thursday, October 17, 2019. It was then announced in September that the event was delayed again for some unknown reason. Tickets purchased for both of those live events are being honored this weekend.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Corbin and the big move in Kentucky this weekend, but stay tuned for updates.