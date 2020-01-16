It looks like the WWE UK Title could be undergoing a change soon.

There has been a lot of talk as of late about possibly rechristening the WWE UK Title to the WWE NXT UK Title, according to PWInsider. This would bring the title in line with the rest of the NXT UK title belts.

The WWE UK Title is currently held by WALTER. He is just the third Superstar to hold the title since it was introduced on January 15, 2017. Inaugural champion Tyler Bate held the title for 125 days and then lost it to Pete Dunne, who held the title for 685 days. WALTER won the title back on April 5, 2019 at "Takeover: New York" and has held it for 286 days.

There is no word yet on when WALTER's next title defense will be. He just retained the title by submission over Joe Coffey at last Sunday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event.