Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Charlotte Flair to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 36.

There's no word yet on who will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but we will keep you updated.

Surprise entrants in the match were Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, the returning Naomi, Zelina Vega, Kelly Kelly, and Santino Marella as his "sister" Santina Marella. WWE NXT Superstars in the match were Bianca Belair, Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, Toni Storm, Xia Li, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Shayna Baszler.

Below are the entrants and the order of eliminations for the Women's Rumble, along with a few shots of tonight's big match at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas:

ENTRANTS:

1. Alexa Bliss

2. Bianca Belair

3. Molly Holly

4. Nikki Cross

5. Lana

6. Mercedes Martinez

7. Liv Morgan

8. Mandy Rose

9. Candice LeRae

10. Sonya Deville

11. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane

12. Mia Yim

13. Dana Brooke

14. Tamina Snuka

15. Dakota Kai

16. Chelsea Green

17. Charlotte Flair

18. Naomi

19. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

20. Toni Storm

21. Kelly Kelly

22. Sarah Logan

23. Natalya

24. Xia Li

25. Zelina Vega

26. Shotzi Blackheart

27. Carmella

28. Tegan Nox

29. Santina Marella

30. Shayna Baszler

ORDER OF ELIMINATIONS:

1. Lana (by Liv Morgan)

2. Liv Morgan (by Lana)

3. Molly Holly (by Bianca Belair)

4. Mercedes Martinez (by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville)

5. Nikki Cross (by Bianca Belair)

6. Mandy Rose (by Bianca Belair)

7. Sonya Deville (by Bianca Belair)

8. Candice LeRae (by Bianca Belair)

9. Kairi Sane (by Alexa Bliss)

10. Tamina Snuka (by Bianca Belair)

11. Mia Yim (by Alexa Bliss)

12. Dakota Kai (by Chelsea Green)

13. Chelsea Green (by Alexa Bliss)

14. Dana Brooke (by Bianca Belair)

15. Alexa Bliss (by Bianca Belair)

16. Bianca Belair (by Charlotte Flair)

17. Sarah Logan (by Charlotte Flair)

18. Kelly Kelly (by Charlotte Flair)

19. Santina Marella (by himself)

20. Xia Li (by Shayna Baszler)

21. Tegan Nox (by Shayna Baszler)

22. Zelina Vega (by Shayna Baszler)

23. Shotzi Blackheart (by Shayna Baszler)

24. Carmella (by Shayna Baszler)

25. Toni Storm (by Shayna Baszler)

26. Naomi (by Shayna Baszler)

27. Natalya (by Beth Phoenix)

28. Beth Phoenix (by Shayna Baszler)

29. Shayna Baszler (by Charlotte Flair)

Winner: Charlotte Flair