Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Worlds Collide Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

Our live coverage starts at 6:30pm ET.

Below is the current Worlds Collide card for tonight:

NXT Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Cruiserweight Title

Jordan Devlin vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Travis Banks vs. Angel Garza (c)

Imperium (NXT UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong)

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)

Pre-show Non-Title Match

NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim