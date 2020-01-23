The WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way has been finalized for Saturday's WWE Worlds Collide event.

Today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network saw Jordan Devlin defeat Ligero to qualify for the match, while Travis Banks defeated The Brian Kendrick to earn the final spot.

The Fatal 4 Way will see champion Angel Garza defend his title against Devlin, Banks, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

WWE Worlds Collide takes place this Saturday, January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during Royal Rumble Weekend. The big event will air live on the WWE Network with NXT vs. NXT UK matches, and we will have full coverage here on the site beginning at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-show.

Below is the current Worlds Collide card:

NXT Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Cruiserweight Title

Jordan Devlin vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Travis Banks vs. Angel Garza (c)

Imperium (NXT UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong)

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)

Pre-show Non-Title Match

NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim