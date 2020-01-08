- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring The Usos greatest moments. As noted, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso returned to action on Friday's SmackDown to save cousin Roman Reigns from King Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

- Titus O'Neil has been announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2020 Gasparilla Knight Parade. The parade takes place on Saturday, February 8 in Ybor City, Florida. Below is WWE's announcement on the gig with full details and comments from Titus:

Titus O'Neil to serve as grand marshal of Gasparilla Knight Parade Titus O'Neil will serve as the grand marshal of the Krewe of the Knights of Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade in Tampa next month, as first reported by the Tampa Bay Times. The parade takes place Saturday, Feb. 8, in Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood with illuminated floats, marching bands and more. "I'm honored to be asked to fill this role for one of the Tampa Bay area's best events of the year," O'Neil said in a release. "Tampa is my home, and the Knight Parade is one of Tampa's signature events and has been for many decades." See The Tampa Bay Times' story for more.

- Next week's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET will feature Xavier Woods on the panel. Woods, who is currently out of action with an Achilles tear, will be making his debut as a guest analyst on the show.

It was noted on last night's Backstage show that next Tuesday's episode will also see the return of Ember Moon on the panel. Moon is also out of action with an Achilles injury.