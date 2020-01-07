The Young Bucks were at tonight's Memphis Grizzlies game.
While at the NBA game, Matt and Nick Jackson had a superkick party. AEW shared a video of it on Twitter and asked, "Would this be considered a foul?#SuperkickParty at the @memgrizzgame @NBA"
The Memphis Grizzlies official Twitter account also tweeted, "So are we ELITE now?"
As noted, tomorrow AEW Dynamite will be holding a tribute to the Legends of Memphis Wrestling.
Below you can watch the video:
Would this be considered a foul? #SuoerkickParty at the @memgrizz game @NBA pic.twitter.com/SgAnnuw1du— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 8, 2020
so are we ELITE now? ??@AEWrestling | @MattJackson13 #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/yt1fen8FME— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 8, 2020
Confirmed @memgrizz are Elite! https://t.co/4cyoG2R1IO— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 8, 2020