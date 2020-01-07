The Young Bucks were at tonight's Memphis Grizzlies game.

While at the NBA game, Matt and Nick Jackson had a superkick party. AEW shared a video of it on Twitter and asked, "Would this be considered a foul?#SuperkickParty at the @memgrizzgame @NBA"

The Memphis Grizzlies official Twitter account also tweeted, "So are we ELITE now?"

As noted, tomorrow AEW Dynamite will be holding a tribute to the Legends of Memphis Wrestling.

Below you can watch the video: