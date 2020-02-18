In the newest episode of ABC's comedy Black-ish, the show references NJPW.

Black-ish's official Twitter shared a clip of Junior explaining to his father that him and his brother were trying to recreate the classic Wrestle Kingdom Okada-Tanahashi match and that's why there is a hole in the wall.

Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, and Marsai Martin. The show made its debut in 2014 and is currently in its sixth season.

NJPW star Kazuchika Okada did respond to the show. He retweeted the clip and wrote, "Thanks for the shout out @blackishabc"

Below you can watch the clip: