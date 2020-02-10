- Jon Moxley retained his IWGP US Championship against Minoru Suzuki at this past weekend's NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. After the match, Zack Sabre Jr. ambushed Moxley and hit him with the title, which you can check out in the video above. NJPW has yet to announced a match, but it's likely we will see these two in the ring very soon.

- 80's Wrestling Con 3 is headed to iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey on April 18 from 10 am until 3 pm. The event will features lots of 80's Superstars, attractions, vendor tables, and more. Below are details on who will be appearing at the event:

APPEARING LIVE: WWE Hall of Famer: HONKY TONK MAN

Hollywood Actor/Former WWE Superstar: ZEUS

Former World Heavyweight Champion: "TOTAL PACKAGE" LEX LUGER

WWE Hall of Famer: "HACKSAW" JIM DUGGAN

WWE Hall of Famers: ROCK N' ROLL EXPRESS

WWE Hall of Famer: TEDDY LONG

Former WWF Superstar: "DR. D" DAVID SCHULTZ

Daughter of Andre The Giant: ROBIN CHRISTENSEN-ROUSSIMOFF

Former WWE's Zeb Colter: DUTCH MANTELL

Fomer WWF Announcer: SEAN MOONEY

Former AWA World Heavyweight Champion: LARRY ZBYSZKO

Former WWF Tag Team Champion: TONY GAREA

Former WWF Superstars: THE CONQUISTADORS

Former NWA Central States Champion: SAM HOUSTON

Former WWF Ring Announcer: MIKE MCGUIRK

Former WWF Superstar: TED ARCIDI

Former WWF Midget Wrestler: THE HAITI KID

WWE Hall of Famer: "POLISH POWER" IVAN PUTSKI Please Note: All Superstars will be doing their signing/photo-ops from 10:30 AM- 1:30 PM. VENDOR GUESTS: Former WWE Superstars: THE ASCENSION

Former WCW United States Champion: DEAN MALENKO

Former WWF Diva: TERRI RUNNELS

Former WCW United States Champion: BILL DEMOTT

ECW Original: THE BLUE MEANIE

80's WWF Wrestler: MARIO MANCINI

Former WCW Tag Team Champion: CROWBAR

Former WWE NXT Star: BULL JAMES

Former WWF Wrestler: DAVEY O' HANNON

- ROH announced they have signed Australian wrestler, Adam Brooks. He is the current Melbourne City Wrestling Heavyweight Champion and has yet to make an appearance in Ring of Honor. His debut has not yet been announced.