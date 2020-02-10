- Jon Moxley retained his IWGP US Championship against Minoru Suzuki at this past weekend's NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. After the match, Zack Sabre Jr. ambushed Moxley and hit him with the title, which you can check out in the video above. NJPW has yet to announced a match, but it's likely we will see these two in the ring very soon.
- 80's Wrestling Con 3 is headed to iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey on April 18 from 10 am until 3 pm. The event will features lots of 80's Superstars, attractions, vendor tables, and more. Below are details on who will be appearing at the event:
APPEARING LIVE:
WWE Hall of Famer: HONKY TONK MAN
Hollywood Actor/Former WWE Superstar: ZEUS
Former World Heavyweight Champion: "TOTAL PACKAGE" LEX LUGER
WWE Hall of Famer: "HACKSAW" JIM DUGGAN
WWE Hall of Famers: ROCK N' ROLL EXPRESS
WWE Hall of Famer: TEDDY LONG
Former WWF Superstar: "DR. D" DAVID SCHULTZ
Daughter of Andre The Giant: ROBIN CHRISTENSEN-ROUSSIMOFF
Former WWE's Zeb Colter: DUTCH MANTELL
Fomer WWF Announcer: SEAN MOONEY
Former AWA World Heavyweight Champion: LARRY ZBYSZKO
Former WWF Tag Team Champion: TONY GAREA
Former WWF Superstars: THE CONQUISTADORS
Former NWA Central States Champion: SAM HOUSTON
Former WWF Ring Announcer: MIKE MCGUIRK
Former WWF Superstar: TED ARCIDI
Former WWF Midget Wrestler: THE HAITI KID
WWE Hall of Famer: "POLISH POWER" IVAN PUTSKI
Please Note: All Superstars will be doing their signing/photo-ops from 10:30 AM- 1:30 PM.
VENDOR GUESTS:
Former WWE Superstars: THE ASCENSION
Former WCW United States Champion: DEAN MALENKO
Former WWF Diva: TERRI RUNNELS
Former WCW United States Champion: BILL DEMOTT
ECW Original: THE BLUE MEANIE
80's WWF Wrestler: MARIO MANCINI
Former WCW Tag Team Champion: CROWBAR
Former WWE NXT Star: BULL JAMES
Former WWF Wrestler: DAVEY O' HANNON
- ROH announced they have signed Australian wrestler, Adam Brooks. He is the current Melbourne City Wrestling Heavyweight Champion and has yet to make an appearance in Ring of Honor. His debut has not yet been announced.
AUSTRALIAN STAR ADAM BROOKS SIGNS WITH ROH