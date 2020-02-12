WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Kushida in a non-title match has been announced for tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network.
The match was made after The Undisputed Era tossed Kushida into a trash can last week while they were on the hunt for Tommaso Ciampa, who will challenge Cole at "Takeover: Portland" on Sunday.
Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight's go-home edition of NXT:
* Adam Cole vs. Kushida
* Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae
* Fallout from The Velveteen Dream returning last week
* The final build for "Takeover: Portland" on Sunday
Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.